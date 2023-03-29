Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

