CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CoinShares International from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of CNSRF opened at C$1.74 on Monday. CoinShares International has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, and risk management services; advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

