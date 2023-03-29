Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PSF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

