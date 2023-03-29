Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,850. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

