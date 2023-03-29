Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,850. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
