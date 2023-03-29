Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 182,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,823. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
