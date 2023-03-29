Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 182,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,823. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

