Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

LDP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,097. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.