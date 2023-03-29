Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

LDP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,097. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

