Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 158,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,053. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

