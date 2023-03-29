Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE UTF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 158,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,052. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

