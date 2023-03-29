Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 158,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.