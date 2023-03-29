Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 158,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
