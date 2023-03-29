Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.80

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 44043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.