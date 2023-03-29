Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.80

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 44043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

