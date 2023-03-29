Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of Clever Leaves stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.28.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.