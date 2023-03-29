ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

