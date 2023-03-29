Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 1,041,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

