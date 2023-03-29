Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,731 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,159 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.04. 5,125,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,484,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $526.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

