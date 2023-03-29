Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.90. 143,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

