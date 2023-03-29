Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of AMC Networks worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $43.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.13 million, a P/E ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

