Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

WFC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 4,942,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,893,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

