Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.41. The company had a trading volume of 168,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.19 and a 200 day moving average of $234.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

