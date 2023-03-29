Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

