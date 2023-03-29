Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,780 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 13,191,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,716,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

