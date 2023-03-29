Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. 1,490,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,278. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.