Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Up 5.7%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Clean Seed Capital Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.26.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.