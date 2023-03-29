Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

