CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Declares Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
CI Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
CIXXF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,069. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.
CI Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI Financial (CIXXF)
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.