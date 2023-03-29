CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Declares Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

CIXXF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,069. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

