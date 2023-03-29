Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.51

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.51 and traded as high as $35.13. Chuy’s shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 53,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,205 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Stories

