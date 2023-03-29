China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Up 646.7% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 646.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Stock Performance
Shares of China Dongsheng International stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 1,226,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,228. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About China Dongsheng International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Dongsheng International (CDSG)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.