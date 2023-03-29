China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Up 646.7% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 646.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Stock Performance

Shares of China Dongsheng International stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 1,226,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,228. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get China Dongsheng International alerts:

About China Dongsheng International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.