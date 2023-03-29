Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 2,024,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,594,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Chill Brands Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.