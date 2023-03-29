Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

