Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

