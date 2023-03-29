Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. City State Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

NYSE MLM opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

