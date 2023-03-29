Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 303.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 723.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Groupon

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

