Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

