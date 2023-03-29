Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$456.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.40 million.

