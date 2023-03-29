Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.50. 624,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,439. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.30.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

