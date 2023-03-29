Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.6 %

CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 624,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.14. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

