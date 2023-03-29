Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading 2.3% Higher

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 81,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 123,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.