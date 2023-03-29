Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,155 at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ceres Power Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of CPWHF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

