Centerspace Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Centerspace stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Several research firms have commented on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
