Centerspace Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Centerspace Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Centerspace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

