CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.88. 246,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,501. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.