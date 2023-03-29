C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Up 3.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

C&C Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

