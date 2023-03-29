CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.
CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.
CBRE Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
