Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Decreased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $131.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.