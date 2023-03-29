CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.