CashBackPro Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $23,716.27 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.57417401 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,215.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

