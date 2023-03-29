Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival Co. & updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,769,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,237,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 350,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

