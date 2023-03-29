Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.32. 130,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.26 and a twelve month high of C$9.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CJ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

