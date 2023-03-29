Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 1,796,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,802,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

