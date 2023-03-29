Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.00.

Cintas Stock Up 3.9 %

Cintas stock traded up $17.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.86. 193,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.68 and its 200 day moving average is $432.61. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.