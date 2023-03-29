Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.37. 39,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

