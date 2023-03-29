Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,720 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $481.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

